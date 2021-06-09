AZN

Malaysia says delivery of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed

Contributor
Joseph Sipalan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATIAS BAGLIETTO

Malaysia is expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Thailand's Siam Bioscience to be delayed, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia is expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Thailand's Siam Bioscience to be delayed, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

The first shipment of 610,000 doses from Thailand is scheduled for this month, followed by 410,000 doses in July and 1.2 million doses between August and September, the government had said previously.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9492 9423 ; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters