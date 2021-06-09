Malaysia says delivery of Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccines delayed

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 (Reuters) - Malaysia is expecting deliveries of AstraZeneca AZN.L COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Thailand's Siam Bioscience to be delayed, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters on Wednesday.

The first shipment of 610,000 doses from Thailand is scheduled for this month, followed by 410,000 doses in July and 1.2 million doses between August and September, the government had said previously.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan; Writing by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9492 9423 ; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.