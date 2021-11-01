Malaysia says delays new metal scrap import rules to next year

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Monday delayed until 2022 the implementation of a new rule on imports of metal scrap that would only allow high grade scrap to enter the country, giving industry more time to comply.

The rules were set to be implemented from Nov. 1 following an earlier extension.

Malaysia, which has in recent years emerged as a recycling hub for scrap metal, has proposed stricter guidelines on imports following the example of China, which restricted scrap imports for environmental reasons.

The industry has been given until Dec. 31 to take the necessary steps to comply with the new rules, Malaysia's trade ministry said in a statement.

The proposed guidelines require metal content of at least 94.75% in ferrous and non-ferrous scrap, which would mean high-value insulated copper wire could not enter, Malaysia Non-ferrous Metals Association told Reuters in June.

The trade group had also said the tightening of the rules could mean the Southeast Asian country loses out to its neighbours on much-needed investment in recycling.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; editing by Barbara Lewis)

