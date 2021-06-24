Malaysia says China's Risen Energy to invest $10 bln in new facility

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday said Chinese solar energy firm Risen Energy Co Ltd will invest 42.2 billion ringgit ($10.13 billion) over 15 years in a new production facility to manufacture high-efficiency photovoltaic modules.

The new facility will be Risen Energy's first investment in Southeast Asia, Malaysia's trade ministry said in a statement, and is expected to begin commercial activities by Q1 2022.

($1 = 4.1650 ringgit)

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)

