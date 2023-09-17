News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia says China to increase imports of Malaysian palm oil -report

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

September 17, 2023 — 09:20 pm EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China will increase its imports of Malaysian palm oil by 250,000 metric tons a year, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar's announcement was made after he witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Malaysian palm oil firm Sime Darby Oils International Ltd and China's Guangxi Beibu Gulf International Port Group, Bernama said.

The deal would also see the two firms develop a refined palm oil and fats distribution and trading centre in Qinzhou, China, according to Bernama.

"This is a perpetual agreement with China, which is a huge achievement for the parties involved," Anwar was quoted as saying at the signing, part of his one-day visit to a regional trade event in Nanning, China.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.