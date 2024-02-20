Malaysia ringgit fall driven by external factors, economic prospects good, c.bank says

External factors impacting currency - c.bank chief

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank said the recent performance of the ringgit MYR=, which hit a 26-year-low on Tuesday, was largely due to external factors and did not reflect the positive prospects of the country's economy.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour said the ringgit's fall was influenced by factors such as changing U.S. interest rate expectations, geopolitical concerns and uncertainty surrounding China's economic prospects.

"BNM is of the view that the current level of the ringgit does not reflect the positives prospects of the Malaysian economy going forward," Abdul Rasheed said in a statement.

Malaysia's economic growth in 2024 will be driven by improvements in external demand and strong domestic spending, he said.

He added that with improving exports, a recovery in the tourism sector and an increase in investments as well as the government's commitment to structural reforms, most analysts were forecasting the ringgit to appreciate this year.

Malaysia's gross domestic product grew 3% year-on-year during the October-December period, data showed last week, below the 3.4% expansion forecast by the Statistics Department and analysts in a Reuters poll.

