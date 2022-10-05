Malaysia ratifies trans-Pacific trade pact

Adds background on trade pact

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Malaysia's cabinet has agreed to ratify the Comprehensive And Progressive Agreement For Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the trade ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The CPTPP places Malaysia in a strategic position, elevating our competitiveness in the global arena," the ministry said.

CPTPP is a free trade agreement that links Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

The pact removes 95% of tariffs between its 11 members.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

