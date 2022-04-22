Malaysia raises reference price for May crude palm oil export duty

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia has kept its May export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

The world's second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 6,759.22 ringgit ($1,564.63) per tonne for May. The April reference price was 5,925.33 ringgit a tonne.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

