Malaysia Q3 GDP up 14.2% y/y, beats forecast

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's economy grew 14.2% from a year earlier in the third quarter, boosted by rising domestic demand and robust exports, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected gross domestic product to jump 11.7% in the July-September period, accelerating from the 8.9% annual growth seen in the second quarter.

