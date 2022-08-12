Malaysia Q2 GDP up 8.9% y/y, more than forecast

Malaysia's second-quarter economic output grew 8.9% from a year earlier, boosted by an expansion in domestic demand and resilient exports, Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said on Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected an announcement of 6.7% growth in gross domestic product from a year earlier, accelerating from the 5% annual growth seen in the first quarter.

