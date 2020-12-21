US Markets
Malaysia procures 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine - PM Muhyiddin

Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.

The government is also in final negotiations with China-based manufacturers Sinovac and CanSino as well as Russia's Gamaleya Institute to procure their vaccines, Muhyiddin said in a televised address.

Malaysia expects to buy enough supplies to cover more than 80% of its population, he said.

