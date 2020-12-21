Malaysia procures 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine - PM Muhyiddin
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia has signed a deal to procure 6.4 million doses of AstraZeneca's AZN.L coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.
The government is also in final negotiations with China-based manufacturers Sinovac and CanSino as well as Russia's Gamaleya Institute to procure their vaccines, Muhyiddin said in a televised address.
Malaysia expects to buy enough supplies to cover more than 80% of its population, he said.
