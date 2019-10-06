Malaysia probing 80 individuals, companies in 1MDB case -anti-graft chief

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia has begun investigating about 80 individuals and entities for allegedly receiving money from 1MDB, which is under scrutiny for corruption and money laundering, the country's anti-graft chief said on Monday.

Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission, told reporters the agency was aiming to recover 420 million ringgit ($100 million) from the individuals and entities.

The individuals include Nazir Razak, former chairman of CIMB CIMB.KL and brother of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, and Shahrir Abdul Samad, former chairman of state palm oil agency Felda.

($1 = 4.1890 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Writing by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

