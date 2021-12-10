Banking
Malaysia probes Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints

A. Ananthalakshmi Reuters
Malaysia is investigating Dyson supplier ATA IMS after complaints of forced labour, and has charged the company with four violations, the labour department said on Saturday.

"The complaints were mainly on allegations of appalling working and living conditions and foreign workers being forced to work excessive overtime hours," it told Reuters in an email response.

The company was charged regarding violations of minimum standards for the accommodation of workers, it added.

