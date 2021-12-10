Malaysia probes Dyson supplier ATA over labour complaints

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia is investigating Dyson supplier ATA IMS ATAI.KL after complaints of forced labour, and has charged the company with four violations, the labour department said on Saturday.

"The complaints were mainly on allegations of appalling working and living conditions and foreign workers being forced to work excessive overtime hours," it told Reuters in an email response.

The company was charged regarding violations of minimum standards for the accommodation of workers, it added.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Writing by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

