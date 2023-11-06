News & Insights

Malaysia PM: will not recognise unilateral sanctions, in response to U.S. bill

November 06, 2023 — 10:28 pm EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia said on Tuesday it will not recognise unilateral sanctions, in response to a proposed U.S. law to level sanctions against foreign supporters of militant groups operating in Palestine.

The proposed bill could affect Malaysia only if it is proven to provide material support to Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a written reply to parliament.

"Any sanctions against Malaysia can also affect the assessment of the U.S. government and U.S. companies towards Malaysia, as well as affect U.S companies' investment opportunities in Malaysia," Anwar said.

Anwar said the government would continue to monitor developments on the passage of the bill, aimed at cutting off international financing for Hamas and other militant groups.

