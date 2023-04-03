Malaysia PM says Petronas project in South China Sea in Malaysian 'territory'

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday said he had told the Chinese government that an exploration project by state energy firm Petronas in the South China Sea was within Malaysian waters, in a reference to an overlapping claim in the area by Beijing.

Malaysia's foreign ministry will issue a protest note if there were "collisions" between Malaysian and Chinese vessels in the area, Anwar told parliament.

