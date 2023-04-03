Malaysia PM says Petronas project in South China Sea in Malaysian 'territory'

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

April 03, 2023 — 10:30 pm EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 (Reuters) - Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday said he had told the Chinese government that an exploration project by state energy firm Petronas in the South China Sea was within Malaysian waters, in a reference to an overlapping claim in the area by Beijing.

Malaysia's foreign ministry will issue a protest note if there were "collisions" between Malaysian and Chinese vessels in the area, Anwar told parliament.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.