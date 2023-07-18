News & Insights

Malaysia PM says China's Geely to invest $10 bln in Malaysian auto city - report

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 18, 2023 — 01:27 am EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

Adds more comments from PM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 (Reuters) - Chinese automobile manufacturer Geely will invest $10 billion to turn Tanjung Malim in the Malaysian state of Perak into a major auto-making hub, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, according to state news agency Bernama.

Anwar said the plan was conveyed to him in a letter from the company, which also owns a 49.9% stake in Malaysian car-maker Proton, Bernama reported.

The investment would create thousands of job opportunities for Malaysians, Anwar said, according to Bernama.

“All this is not for getting a commission or gift, but to ensure the growth of our economy and thousands of our young people will secure jobs,” he was quoted as saying at an event.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty and Kim Coghill)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.