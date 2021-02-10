Commodities

Malaysia palm oil inventories rise more than expected in January as exports slump

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published

Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose more than expected in January as exports plunged to a near 14-year low while output continued to decline, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Wednesday.

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose more than expected in January as exports plunged to a near 14-year low while output continued to decline, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Wednesday.

Stockpile MYPOMS-TPO in the world's second largest producer increased 4.7% to reach 1.32 million tonnes at the end of January from the month prior, rising for the first time in four months. January inventories were expected to rise 1.8% to 1.29 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll.

Crude palm oil production MYPOMP-CPOTT fell more than expected to its lowest since February 2016.

It slumped 15.5% in January to 1.13 million tonnes, falling for a fourth straight month due to rainy weather and a pandemic-induced labour crunch, and against expectations for smaller 13% fall in the poll.

Palm oil exports MYPOME-PO also slumped more than expected to their lowest since February 2007. Exports plunged 42.3% to 947,395 tonnes, data from the industry regulator showed, against expectations for a 35% fall in the poll.

"It's a bearish situation - exports are much lower versus estimates at 1.13-1.17 million tonnes, production is 4% above the Malaysian Palm Oil Association's estimate," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Inventory stocks are also 7% above most surveys, he added.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for January (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

Jan 2021

Jan 2021 poll

Dec 2020*

Jan 2020

Output

1,126,629

1,160,000

1,333,639

1,171,534

Stocks

1,324,963

1,287,000

1,265,698

1,755,480

Exports

947,395

1,056,000

1,642,835

1,282,000

Imports

165,198

110,000

282,058

80,000

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +6-139-492-9424; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters