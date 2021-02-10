Malaysia palm oil inventories rise more than expected in January as exports slump
By Mei Mei Chu
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose more than expected in January as exports plunged to a near 14-year low while output continued to decline, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Wednesday.
Stockpile MYPOMS-TPO in the world's second largest producer increased 4.7% to reach 1.32 million tonnes at the end of January from the month prior, rising for the first time in four months. January inventories were expected to rise 1.8% to 1.29 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll.
Crude palm oil production MYPOMP-CPOTT fell more than expected to its lowest since February 2016.
It slumped 15.5% in January to 1.13 million tonnes, falling for a fourth straight month due to rainy weather and a pandemic-induced labour crunch, and against expectations for smaller 13% fall in the poll.
Palm oil exports MYPOME-PO also slumped more than expected to their lowest since February 2007. Exports plunged 42.3% to 947,395 tonnes, data from the industry regulator showed, against expectations for a 35% fall in the poll.
"It's a bearish situation - exports are much lower versus estimates at 1.13-1.17 million tonnes, production is 4% above the Malaysian Palm Oil Association's estimate," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.
Inventory stocks are also 7% above most surveys, he added.
Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for January (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:
Jan 2021
Jan 2021 poll
Dec 2020*
Jan 2020
Output
1,126,629
1,160,000
1,333,639
1,171,534
Stocks
1,324,963
1,287,000
1,265,698
1,755,480
Exports
947,395
1,056,000
1,642,835
1,282,000
Imports
165,198
110,000
282,058
80,000
*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
