Malaysia palm oil inventories rise more than expected in January as exports slump

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose more than expected in January as exports plunged to a near 14-year low while output continued to decline, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Wednesday.

Stockpile MYPOMS-TPO in the world's second largest producer increased 4.7% to reach 1.32 million tonnes at the end of January from the month prior, rising for the first time in four months. January inventories were expected to rise 1.8% to 1.29 million tonnes, according to a Reuters poll.

Crude palm oil production MYPOMP-CPOTT fell more than expected to its lowest since February 2016.

It slumped 15.5% in January to 1.13 million tonnes, falling for a fourth straight month due to rainy weather and a pandemic-induced labour crunch, and against expectations for smaller 13% fall in the poll.

Palm oil exports MYPOME-PO also slumped more than expected to their lowest since February 2007. Exports plunged 42.3% to 947,395 tonnes, data from the industry regulator showed, against expectations for a 35% fall in the poll.

"It's a bearish situation - exports are much lower versus estimates at 1.13-1.17 million tonnes, production is 4% above the Malaysian Palm Oil Association's estimate," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Inventory stocks are also 7% above most surveys, he added.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for January (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

Jan 2021

Jan 2021 poll

Dec 2020*

Jan 2020

Output

1,126,629

1,160,000

1,333,639

1,171,534

Stocks

1,324,963

1,287,000

1,265,698

1,755,480

Exports

947,395

1,056,000

1,642,835

1,282,000

Imports

165,198

110,000

282,058

80,000

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kim Coghill and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

