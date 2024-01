KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia expects better labour conditions will improve palm oil production this year, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.