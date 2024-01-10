Malaysia Palm Oil Board sees 2024 palm oil stocks at 1.95 mln T

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil stocks are expected to be around 1.95 million metric tons this year, compared with 2.29 million tons in 2023, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Thursday.

MPOB's director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir told a seminar that production in the world's second-largest producer in 2024 should come in at 18.75 million tons.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

