News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia Palm Oil Board sees 2024 palm oil stocks at 1.95 mln T

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

January 10, 2024 — 09:24 pm EST

Written by Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil stocks are expected to be around 1.95 million metric tons this year, compared with 2.29 million tons in 2023, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said on Thursday.

MPOB's director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir told a seminar that production in the world's second-largest producer in 2024 should come in at 18.75 million tons.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((kanupriya.kapoor@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.