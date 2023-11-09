Malaysia October palm oil inventories at four-year high

By Danial Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stockpiles stood at a four-year high at the end of October despite more-than-expected exports, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Friday.

Inventories rose 5.84% from September to 2.45 million metric tons, the sixth consecutive month of increases at the world's second-largest palm oil producer. The last time inventories jumped to this level was in September 2019.

Crude palm oil production climbed 5.89% to 1.94 million tons in October, while palm oil exports increased to 1.47 million tons, the data showed.

A Reuters survey had forecast inventories at 2.56 million, or growth of 10.82% on the month, and saw production at 1.88 million tons and exports at 1.29 million tons.

Stockpiles are expected to peak with end-October inventories, as production could decline in November due to seasonal rains hampering harvests, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

"From November, end stocks may start to decline, and this could hold crude palm oil prices from dropping below 3,500 ringgit levels," the trader said.

Palm oil demand is showing a notable improvement of between 100,000 to 170,000 tons compared to prior forecasts, Marcello Cultrera of Singapore-based Apricus said.

"This demand is supported by periodic improvements in crude palm oil import parities and destinations import margins, inline with increased domestic consumption."

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for October (volumes in tons):

October 2023

October 2023 poll

September 2023*

October 2022

Output

1,937,224

1,880,000

1,829,434

1,813,591

Stocks

2,448,852

2,564,000

2,313,741

2,403,719

Exports

1,466,065

1,291,802

1,211,251

1,503,779

Imports

38,916

50,000

49,054

66,349

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman, Martin Petty and Varun H K)

((danial.azhar@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/dan_azh))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.