News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia mulling expansion of B10 biodiesel usage to industrial sector

Credit: REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

October 03, 2023 — 12:25 am EDT

Written by A. Ananthalakshmi for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia is considering expansion of its B10 biodiesel programme, which requires the mandatory use of 10% palm oil, to the industrial sector, its plantations and commodities minister said on Tuesday.

The implementation of the B20 programme will increase crude palm oil consumption to over 1 million tonnes per annum.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

((ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @AnanthalakshmiA;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.