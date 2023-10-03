Malaysia mulling expansion of B10 biodiesel usage to industrial sector

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Malaysia is considering expansion of its B10 biodiesel programme, which requires the mandatory use of 10% palm oil, to the industrial sector, its plantations and commodities minister said on Tuesday.

The implementation of the B20 programme will increase crude palm oil consumption to over 1 million tonnes per annum.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Martin Petty)

