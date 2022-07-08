Malaysia May industrial production up 4.1%, below forecast

Malaysia's industrial production in May rose 4.1% from a year earlier, below forecast, government data showed on Friday.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 (Reuters) - Malaysia's industrial production in May rose 4.1% from a year earlier, below forecast, government data showed on Friday.

May's industrial production was expected to rise 5.9%, according to 12 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll.​

