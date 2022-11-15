Malaysia markets to close on Friday ahead of general election

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday, a day before the country holds a general election, the bourse said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob this week declared Nov. 18-19 as public holidays to make it easier for Malaysians to vote, media reported.

Trading will resume on Monday, Bursa Malaysia said in a statement late Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.