Malaysia markets to close on Friday ahead of general election

November 15, 2022 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Malaysia's financial markets will be closed on Friday for a public holiday, a day before the country holds a general election, the bourse said.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob this week declared Nov. 18-19 as public holidays to make it easier for Malaysians to vote, media reported.

Trading will resume on Monday, Bursa Malaysia said in a statement late Tuesday.

