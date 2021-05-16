Malaysia maintains May crude palm oil export duty at 8%
KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia has kept its May export tax for crude palm oil at 8% but raised the reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Monday.
The world's second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,533.40 ringgit per tonne for May, up from 4,331.48 ringgit a tonne in April.
The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.
