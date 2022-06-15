Malaysia lifts export ban on certain chicken products - ministry

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it would allow the export of certain chicken products, partially lifting an export ban imposed on June 1.

The products include black chicken, chicken-based goods, and day old chick parent stock, the Agriculture and Food Ministry said in a statement.

