Malaysia lifts export ban on certain chicken products - ministry

Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Wednesday said it would allow the export of certain chicken products, partially lifting an export ban imposed on June 1.

The products include black chicken, chicken-based goods, and day old chick parent stock, the Agriculture and Food Ministry said in a statement.

