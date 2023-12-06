News & Insights

Malaysia launches plan to boost biomass co-firing, investments by 2030

December 06, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia on Thursday launched a seven-year plan to implement biomass co-firing projects at power stations and establish a biomass hub, as it looks to boost support for renewable energy.

The plan is expected to increase investments in the biomass industry to 3 billion ringgit ($642.54 million) and create 3,000 new jobs by 2030, the plantations and commodities ministry said in a statement.

Biomass co-firing will be carried out by burning a mixture of coal and biomass pellets, the ministry said.

The plan is expected to help Malaysia achieve its target of reaching 70% renewables in its power mix by 2050, the ministry said.

($1 = 4.6690 ringgit)

