Malaysia landslide kills at least eight people -disaster agency

December 15, 2022 — 09:24 pm EST

Written by Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A landslide in Malaysia on Friday has killed at least eight people and injured seven, the national disaster agency said.

In a message on Twitter, the Malaysian disaster management agency also said 53 people had been rescued after the landslide engulfed a campsite in Selangor state and left dozens trapped.

