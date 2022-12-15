Malaysia landslide kills at least eight people -disaster agency

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A landslide in Malaysia on Friday has killed at least eight people and injured seven, the national disaster agency said.

In a message on Twitter, the Malaysian disaster management agency also said 53 people had been rescued after the landslide engulfed a campsite in Selangor state and left dozens trapped.

