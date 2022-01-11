Malaysia Kimanis crude exports to rise in March after 1 cargo rolled forward -sources

Adds details from sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Kimanis crude oil exports will rise to seven cargoes in March, compared with six in the prior month, trade sources said on Tuesday.

A preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters earlier had shown Kimanis March export cargoes falling to six from seven in February, but the sources said that one cargo was rolled over to March from the prior month.

Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L, operator of the oilfields that produce Kimanis, declined to comment. Oilfields equity owner Petronas PETR.UL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The sources declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak to media.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

