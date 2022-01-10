Malaysia Kimanis crude exports to fall in March on lower output - loading schedule

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Kimanis crude oil exports will fall to six cargoes in March, compared with seven in the previous month, on lower production, a preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Producers Petronas PETR.UL and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

