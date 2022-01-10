Malaysia Kimanis crude exports to fall in March on lower output - loading schedule

Contributor
Florence Tan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/OLIVIA HARRIS

Malaysia's Kimanis crude oil exports will fall to six cargoes in March, compared with seven in the previous month, on lower production, a preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

SINGAPORE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Kimanis crude oil exports will fall to six cargoes in March, compared with seven in the previous month, on lower production, a preliminary loading schedule seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Producers Petronas PETR.UL and Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Florence.Tan@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: florence.tan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More