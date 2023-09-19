Malaysia keeps October crude palm oil export duty at 8%

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Malaysia has maintained its October export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Tuesday.

The world's second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,710.50 ringgit per metric ton for October. The September reference price was 3,755.13 ringgit a ton.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

