Malaysia keeps March crude palm oil export duty at 8%

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Malaysia has maintained its March export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and lowered the reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Wednesday.

The world's second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 3,710.35 ringgit ($835.85) per tonne for March. The February reference price was 3,893.25 ringgit a tonne.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit per tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

($1 = 4.4390 ringgit)

