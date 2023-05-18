News & Insights

Commodities

Malaysia keeps June crude palm oil export duty at 8%, raise reference price

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

May 18, 2023 — 02:09 am EDT

Written by Kuala Lumpur bureau for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia has maintained its June export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

The world's second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,144.31 ringgit ($934.46) per tonne for June. The May reference price was 4,063.58 ringgit ($916.25).

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; Editing by Martin Petty)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.