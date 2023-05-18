Malaysia keeps June crude palm oil export duty at 8%, raise reference price

KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 (Reuters) - Malaysia has maintained its June export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

The world's second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,144.31 ringgit ($934.46) per tonne for June. The May reference price was 4,063.58 ringgit ($916.25).

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

($1 = 4.4350 ringgit)

(Reporting by Kuala Lumpur bureau; Editing by Martin Petty)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.