Malaysia keeps July crude palm oil export duty at 8%

Malaysia has maintained its July export tax for crude palm oil at 8%, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Friday.

The world's second-largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 6,732.26 ringgit ($1,530.41) per tonne for July. The June reference price was 6,816.05 ringgit a tonne.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

($1 = 4.3990 ringgit)

