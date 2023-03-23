Commodities

Malaysia keeps April crude palm oil export duty at 8%

March 23, 2023 — 03:11 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia has maintained its April export tax for crude palm oil at 8% and raised its reference price, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed on Thursday.

The world's second largest palm exporter calculated a reference price of 4,031.45 ringgit ($914.16) per tonne for April. The March reference price was 3710.35 ringgit a tonne.

The export tax structure starts at 3% for crude palm oil in a 2,250 to 2,400 ringgit-per-tonne range. The maximum tax rate is set at 8% when prices exceed 3,450 ringgit a tonne.

($1 = 4.4100 ringgit)

