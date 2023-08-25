Malaysia inflation cools to 2% in July, lowest for the year

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2% from a year earlier in July, the lowest inflation print for the year, government data showed on Friday.

The data was less than the 2.1% rise forecast by 21 economists in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

