Malaysia inflation cools to 2% in July, lowest for the year

Credit: REUTERS/Olivia Harris

August 25, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Malaysia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 2% from a year earlier in July, the lowest inflation print for the year, government data showed on Friday.

The data was less than the 2.1% rise forecast by 21 economists in a Reuters poll.

