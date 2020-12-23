Malaysia in talks to secure more vaccines from Russia, Pfizer - minister
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia is in talks to secure 6.4 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, science minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Wednesday.
The Southeast Asian country is also in negotiations with Pfizer-BioNTech on an option to increase its purchase of vaccines to cover another 20% of its population, Khairy said in a press conference.
Malaysia has already secured 12.8 million doses from Pfizer under a deal signed last month, and earlier this week agreed to buy 6.4 million doses from AstraZeneca.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 23338034;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut