Malaysia grants conditional approval for Thai-made AstraZeneca vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 (Reuters) - Malaysian health authorities said on Friday conditional approval had been granted for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Siam Bioscience Co in Thailand.

Health Ministry director-general, Noor Hisham Abdullah, said in a statement the vaccine supply received from Thailand is expected to speed up implementation of Malaysia's national vaccination programme.

(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan Editing by Ed Davies)

