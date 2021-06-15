Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters) - Malaysia's health ministry said on Tuesday it has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the single dose COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by China's CanSino Biologics and U.S. drugmaker Johnson&Johnson.
It has also approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for recipients aged 12 and above, the ministry said in a statement.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies)
((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +61 3 9492 9423 ; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.