Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Malaysia's health ministry said on Tuesday it has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the single dose COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by China's CanSino Biologics and U.S. drugmaker Johnson&Johnson.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 (Reuters)

It has also approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for recipients aged 12 and above, the ministry said in a statement.

