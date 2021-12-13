US Markets
Malaysia gives conditional approval for use of Ronapreve COVID-19 treatment

Rozanna Latiff Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Malaysia's health ministry said on Tuesday it has given conditional approval for the use of the single-dose antibody cocktail Ronapreve, developed by Regeneron REGN.O and Roche ROG.S, to treat COVID-19.

It has also approved a request from Merck & Co MRK.N for a clinical trial import license for its COVID-19 pill Molnupiravir, to be used as part of studies being conducted in Malaysia, the ministry said in a statement.

