Malaysia end-Nov palm stocks fall less than expected as exports disappoint

Malaysia's palm oil end-stocks for November beat market surveys with a smaller-than-expected decline as the rise in exports came in lower than estimates, data from the nation's palm oil board showed on Friday.

Production fell to a four-month low and stockpiles eased 0.96% from October to 1.82 million tonnes, according to Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data. MYPOMS-TPO

"This is a shock to the market as the average trade guess was in the range of 1.72-1.78 million tonnes," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Crude palm oil production at the world's second-largest producer shrank 5.3% to 1.63 million tonnes, more than anticipated and hitting its lowest since July. MYPOMP-CPOTT

Exports rose 3.3% to 1.47 million tonnes, much lower than cargo surveyors' estimate of an 8% to 14% jump. MYPOME-PO

This is because MPOB data excludes shipments of used cooking oil, which saw a large volume of flows to the European Union in the cargo surveyors' data, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

For December, production may continue to see a decline of around 7%, said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari. "Thus all eyes will be on demand, especially in the first quarter of 2022."

Following is a breakdown of the MPOB figures and Reuters estimates for November (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

Nov 2021

Nov 2021 poll

Oct 2021*

Nov 2020

Output

1,634,932

1,743,095

1,725,837

1,491,551

Stocks

1,816,879

1,769,682

1,834,568

1,561,758

Exports

1,467,518

1,587,000

1,420,574

1,303,271

Imports

97,092

60,000

50,450

112,663

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Devika Syamnath)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +6-139-492-9424; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

