Malaysia end-Nov palm oil stocks fall for the first time in six months

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in six months as production slumped amid a slight pick-up in exports, data from the nation's palm oil board showed on Tuesday.

Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer eased 4.98% from a three-year high in October to 2.29 million tonnes, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

This was lower than a Reuters' poll estimating stockpiles would be at 2.39 million tonnes.

Crude palm oil production, hampered by heavy rains and flooding in the Southeast Asian nation, shrank 7.33% to 1.68 million tonnes.

Exports rose slightly by 0.92% to 1.52 million tonnes while imports fell 31.88%.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for November (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

Nov 2022 Nov 2022 poll Oct 2022* Nov 2021 Output 1,680,743 1,722,912 1,813,591 1,634,932 Stocks 2,288,473 2,392,337 2,408,293* 1,817,061 Exports 1,517,731 1,549,446 1,503,835* 1,465,518 Imports 47,047 77,500 69,064* 97,891 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies, Kanupriya Kapoor) ((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; +603 2333 8004; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

