Malaysia end-Nov palm oil stocks fall for the first time in six months

December 13, 2022 — 12:11 am EST

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in six months as production slumped amid a slight pick-up in exports, data from the nation's palm oil board showed on Tuesday.

Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer eased 4.98% from a three-year high in October to 2.29 million tonnes, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).

This was lower than a Reuters' poll estimating stockpiles would be at 2.39 million tonnes.

Crude palm oil production, hampered by heavy rains and flooding in the Southeast Asian nation, shrank 7.33% to 1.68 million tonnes.

Exports rose slightly by 0.92% to 1.52 million tonnes while imports fell 31.88%.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for November (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

Nov 2022

Nov 2022 poll

Oct 2022*

Nov 2021

Output

1,680,743

1,722,912

1,813,591

1,634,932

Stocks

2,288,473

2,392,337

2,408,293*

1,817,061

Exports

1,517,731

1,549,446

1,503,835*

1,465,518

Imports

47,047

77,500

69,064*

97,891

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies, Kanupriya Kapoor)

