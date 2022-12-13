Malaysia end-Nov palm oil stocks fall for the first time in six months

Adds details
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of November fell for the first time in six months as production slumped amid a slight pick-up in exports, data from the nation's palm oil board showed on Tuesday.
Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer eased 4.98% from a three-year high in October to 2.29 million tonnes, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB).
This was lower than a Reuters' poll estimating stockpiles would be at 2.39 million tonnes.
Crude palm oil production, hampered by heavy rains and flooding in the Southeast Asian nation, shrank 7.33% to 1.68 million tonnes.
Exports rose slightly by 0.92% to 1.52 million tonnes while imports fell 31.88%.
Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for November (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:
Nov 2022
Nov 2022 poll
Oct 2022*
Nov 2021
Output
1,680,743
1,722,912
1,813,591
1,634,932
Stocks
2,288,473
2,392,337
2,408,293*
1,817,061
Exports
1,517,731
1,549,446
1,503,835*
1,465,518
Imports
47,047
77,500
69,064*
97,891
*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff Editing by Ed Davies, Kanupriya Kapoor)
