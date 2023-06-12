Malaysia end-May palm oil stocks surge as output swells

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's end-May palm oil inventories rose for the first time in four months, after output surged to its highest level so far this year, data from the nation's palm oil board showed on Monday.

Stockpiles in the world's second-largest producer rose 12.63% from the month before to 1.69 million metric tonnes, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said. MYPOMS-TPO

Production in May swelled 26.8% from April to 1.52 million metric tonnes, the highest since December, helped by more harvesting days and as a shortage of labour continue to ease. MYPOMP-CPOTT

Harvesting is in full force possibly due to the return of migrant workers after a pandemic-induced labour shortage, signalling the possibility of good production continuing through the second half of the year, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports from Malaysia, which had been facing increasing competition from larger rival Indonesia, were down 0.78% to 1.08 million metric tonnes. MYPOME-PO

The data may weigh on Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices as inventories and supply were higher than expected.

A Reuters survey had pegged May inventories at 1.6 million metric tonnes. Production was seen at 1.45 million metric tonnes, and exports at 1.08 million metric tonnes. PALM/POLL

In June, palm oil yields may be hit by increasingly hot and dry weather, as both top producers Malaysia and Indonesia have warned of El Niño arriving during the month.

Early signs of El Niño are threatening food producers across Asia, with palm oil and rice production likely to suffer in Indonesia and Malaysia - which supply 80% of the world's palm oil - and Thailand, according to analysts.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for May (volumes in metric tonnes) PALM/POLL:

May 2023 May 2023 poll April 2023* May 2022 Output 1,517,546 1,450,000 1,196,782 1,461,032 Stocks 1,686,782 1,600,000 1,497,617 1,521,826 Exports 1,079,020 1,082,000 1,087,541 1,376,416 Imports 80,926 40,000 43,118 57,763 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor) ((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

