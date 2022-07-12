Commodities

Malaysia end-June palm oil stocks rose 8.8% to 1.66 mln T - MPOB

Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANTARA FOTO

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's end-June palm oil end-stocks rose 8.76% from the previous month to 1.66 million tonnes, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Tuesday.

Crude palm oil production climbed 5.76% from May to 1.55 million tonnes, while palm oil exports plunged 13.26% to 1.19 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories to climb 12.3% to 1.71 million tonnes, its highest level in seven months. Production was seen up 8.3% while exports were seen dropping 9.9%.

