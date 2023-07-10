Malaysia end-June palm oil stocks rise slower than expected as output falls

By Mei Mei Chu
KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose at the end of June but at a slower than expected pace, as production declined and exports jumped, data by the nation's palm oil board showed on Monday.
Stockpiles at the world's second largest producer gained 1.9% from the month before to 1.72 million metric tons, hitting a four-month high, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed. MYPOMS-TPO
That was much smaller than a Reuters' forecast of a 10.5% jump.
Crude palm oil output in June fell 4.6% to 1.45 million tons, MPOB data showed, surprising industry participants who had widely expected production to rise. MYPOMP-CPOTT
Exports rose 8.6% to 1.17 million tons, surpassing cargo surveyors estimates. MYPOME-PO
Intertek Testing Services had estimated June export shipments to decline 6.9%, while Amspec Agri said shipments rose 0.6%.
Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for June (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:
June 2023
June 2023 poll
May 2023*
June 2022
Output
1,447,795
1,505,500
1,517,546
1,545,103
Stocks
1,720,567
1,864,400
1,688,146
1,645,831
Exports
1,171,741
1,086,252
1,079,020
1,193,928
Imports
135,271
67,500
80,926
59,195
*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board
(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)
