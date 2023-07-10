News & Insights

Malaysia end-June palm oil stocks rise slower than expected as output falls

July 10, 2023 — 01:02 am EDT

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose at the end of June but at a slower than expected pace, as production declined and exports jumped, data by the nation's palm oil board showed on Monday.

Stockpiles at the world's second largest producer gained 1.9% from the month before to 1.72 million metric tons, hitting a four-month high, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed. MYPOMS-TPO

That was much smaller than a Reuters' forecast of a 10.5% jump.

Crude palm oil output in June fell 4.6% to 1.45 million tons, MPOB data showed, surprising industry participants who had widely expected production to rise. MYPOMP-CPOTT

Exports rose 8.6% to 1.17 million tons, surpassing cargo surveyors estimates. MYPOME-PO

Intertek Testing Services had estimated June export shipments to decline 6.9%, while Amspec Agri said shipments rose 0.6%.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for June (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

June 2023

June 2023 poll

May 2023*

June 2022

Output

1,447,795

1,505,500

1,517,546

1,545,103

Stocks

1,720,567

1,864,400

1,688,146

1,645,831

Exports

1,171,741

1,086,252

1,079,020

1,193,928

Imports

135,271

67,500

80,926

59,195

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

