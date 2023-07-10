Malaysia end-June palm oil stocks rise slower than expected as output falls

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil inventories rose at the end of June but at a slower than expected pace, as production declined and exports jumped, data by the nation's palm oil board showed on Monday.

Stockpiles at the world's second largest producer gained 1.9% from the month before to 1.72 million metric tons, hitting a four-month high, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed. MYPOMS-TPO

That was much smaller than a Reuters' forecast of a 10.5% jump.

Crude palm oil output in June fell 4.6% to 1.45 million tons, MPOB data showed, surprising industry participants who had widely expected production to rise. MYPOMP-CPOTT

Exports rose 8.6% to 1.17 million tons, surpassing cargo surveyors estimates. MYPOME-PO

Intertek Testing Services had estimated June export shipments to decline 6.9%, while Amspec Agri said shipments rose 0.6%.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for June (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

June 2023 June 2023 poll May 2023* June 2022 Output 1,447,795 1,505,500 1,517,546 1,545,103 Stocks 1,720,567 1,864,400 1,688,146 1,645,831 Exports 1,171,741 1,086,252 1,079,020 1,193,928 Imports 135,271 67,500 80,926 59,195 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty) ((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +603-2333-8005; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.