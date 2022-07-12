Malaysia end-June palm oil stocks climb to seven-month high as exports drag

By Mei Mei Chu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at end-June rose to their highest in seven months as its exports were throttled by rival Indonesia's policies to boost its own shipments, industry regulator data showed on Tuesday.

Inventories in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, rose 8.76% from the previous month to 1.66 million tonnes, its highest since November, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). MYPOMS-TPO

Crude palm oil production climbed 5.76% from May to 1.55 million tonnes, also at a seven-month peak. MYPOMP-CPOTT

However, the production rise was smaller than expected, underscoring continuous supply disruptions at most plantations due to labour shortages, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Exports plunged 13.26% to 1.19 million tonnes after Indonesia reversed a short-lived export ban in May and instead imposed a string of rules to encourage overseas shipments. MYPOME-PO

Indonesia last week said it plans to increase the content of palm oil-based fuel in its biodiesel to 35%, known as B35, from 30%, starting on July 20.

It is also mulling a cut to its export levy to spur exports and reduce high inventories.

The B35 biodiesel policy will help raise domestic palm oil usage, reduce stocks and improve domestic price sentiment, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

However, it will take time for the policy to effectively lower inventories as the additional absorption rate of crude palm oil is estimated at 134,000 tonnes a month, she added.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for June (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

June 2022

June 2022 poll

May 2022*

June 2021

Output

1,545,129

1,582,500

1,461,032

1,606,187

Stocks

1,655,073

1,708,567

1,521,826

1,614,219

Exports

1,193,861

1,224,128

1,376,416

1,419,004

Imports

59,195

80,000

57,763

113,126

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty and Kanupriya Kapoor)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +6-139-492-9424; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

