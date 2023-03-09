Commodities

Malaysia end-Feb palm oil stocks drop 6.6% to 2.12 mln T - MPOB

March 09, 2023 — 11:45 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's February palm oil end-stocks fell 6.56% from the previous month to 2.12 million tonnes, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Friday.

Crude palm oil production declined 9.35% from January to 1.25 million tonnes, while palm oil exports slipped 1.99% to 1.11 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories falling to 2.21 million tonnes. Production, which has been declining since October, was pegged at a one-year low of 1.26 million tonnes. Exports were forecast at 1.14 million tonnes.

