Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks fall 4.64% in November - MPOB

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

January 09, 2024 — 11:54 pm EST

Written by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of December fell 4.64% from the previous month to 2.29 million metric tons, the lowest in three months, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Wednesday.

Crude palm oil production plunged 13.31% from November to 1.55 million tons in December, while palm oil exports declined 5.12% to 1.33 million tons, industry regulator MPOB said.

A Reuters survey had forecast December's inventories at 2.37 million tons, a 2.28% decline from the previous month, with output at 1.6 million tons and exports at 1.34 million tons.

Following is a breakdown of the MPOB figures and Reuters estimates for December (volumes in tons) PALM/POLL:

December 2023

December 2023 poll

November 2023

December 2022

Output

1,550,797

1,604,500

1,788,870

1,618,853

Stocks

2,291,167

2,365,199

2,402,611*

2,194,809

Exports

1,334,441

1,335,426

1,406,462*

1,468,448

Imports

36,573

42,500

39,696

47,114

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)

((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

