Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks fall 4.64% in November - MPOB

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of December fell 4.64% from the previous month to 2.29 million metric tons, the lowest in three months, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Wednesday.

Crude palm oil production plunged 13.31% from November to 1.55 million tons in December, while palm oil exports declined 5.12% to 1.33 million tons, industry regulator MPOB said.

A Reuters survey had forecast December's inventories at 2.37 million tons, a 2.28% decline from the previous month, with output at 1.6 million tons and exports at 1.34 million tons.

Following is a breakdown of the MPOB figures and Reuters estimates for December (volumes in tons) PALM/POLL:

December 2023 December 2023 poll November 2023 December 2022 Output 1,550,797 1,604,500 1,788,870 1,618,853 Stocks 2,291,167 2,365,199 2,402,611* 2,194,809 Exports 1,334,441 1,335,426 1,406,462* 1,468,448 Imports 36,573 42,500 39,696 47,114 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty) ((rozanna.latiff@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @rozlatiff on Twitter))

