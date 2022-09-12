Commodities

Malaysia end-August palm oil stocks jump 18% to 2.09 mln T-MPOB

Contributor
Mei Mei Chu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LAI SENG SIN

Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August climbed 18.16% from the previous month to 2.09 million tonnes, data from the industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), showed on Monday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's palm oil stocks at the end of August climbed 18.16% from the previous month to 2.09 million tonnes, data from the industry regulator, the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB), showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production rose 9.67% from July to 1.73 million tonnes, while palm oil exports fell 1.94% to 1.3 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast inventories to jump 14.5% to 2.03 million tonnes. Production was seen 8% higher at 1.7 million tonnes. Exports was pegged 0.14% lower at 1.32 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; +6-139-492-9424; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular