Malaysia end-April palm oil stocks hit 5-month high on output rise

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's end-April palm oil inventories rose to a five-month high, beating market estimates as production grew for a second consecutive month, official data showed on Monday.

Stockpile increased 7.1% from the previous month to 1.55 million tonnes, its highest since November, according to data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). MYPOMS-TPO

Output in the world's second-largest palm oil producer jumped 7% to 1.52 million tonnes, hitting a six-month high. MYPOMP-CPOTT

Production rose at a slightly lower pace but maintained the momentum seen in March fuelled by strong activity in the top producing state of Sabah as good weather aided yields, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Exports climbed for a second straight month, rising 12.6% to 1.34 tonnes - their highest since December. MYPOME-PO

"Exports rose higher than expected but domestic consumption fell below 200,000 tonnes for the first time in 12 months, resulting in higher stocks for the second successive month," Varqa said.

The data is slightly bearish for market sentiment but cargo surveyors' estimates of stronger May 1-10 exports may provide some support, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Exports during May 1-10 rose 36.8% month-on-month to 469,875 tonnes, said AmSpec Agri Malaysia.

"Due to the rise in inventories and recovery in production cycle, we see palm oil prices to correct lower from Friday's high of 4,434 ringgit," he said.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for April (volumes in tonnes) PALM/POLL:

April 2021

April 2021 poll

March 2021*

April 2020

Output

1,522,865

1,550,000

1,423,483

1,652,771

Stocks

1,545,981

1,442,000

1,443,916

2,044,498

Exports

1,338,672

1,300,000

1,188,697

1,236,438

Imports

109,847

108,000

137,332

56,596

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

