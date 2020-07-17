Malaysia Crackdown Unlikely to Affect Binance, eToro
Malaysiaâs financial watchdog says Binance and eToro donât comply with the countryâs securities law; itâs unlikely to make much of a difference to their localÂ operations, however.Â
- The Malaysian Securities Commission (SC) added exchanges Binance and eToro, which offer a series of crypto-based products, to a list of companies not permitted to operate in the country.
- The regulator blacklists companies that offer financial services without its approval or authorization.Â
- Itâs not clear when the SC added Binance and eToro to its non grata list. An official told CoinDesk that this information was not readily available.
- Binance tested its newly launched debit card in Malaysia. The countryâs currency, the ringgit, has been supported in BinanceâsÂ peer-to-peer platform since March.
- In May, the SC told local media that eToro was not authorized to operate in the country and was liable for a $2.4 million fine.Â
- Being blacklisted by the SC, however, is unlikely to disrupt either Binanceâs or eToroâs local operations.
- The SC does not have the authority to block websites â that rests with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), which so far has said nothing on the matter.Â
- An eToro spokesperson told CoinDesk the companyâs Asian operations are all regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; Malaysian clients are effectively onboarded on an entity that falls out of the SCâs jurisdiction.Â
- Binance has resisted calls to publicly divulge where itâs headquartered.Â
- Bobby Ong, COO of price aggregator CoinGecko, which is based in Malaysia, said the SC may have fired a warning shot as Binance did not get the proper licenses before it started offering a ringgit gateway for its peer-to-peer marketplace.
- Binance is one of the most high profile exchanges, but Ong said there were many other unregulated p2p ones operating in Malaysia.Â
- Binance did not respond to numerous requests for comment.Â
