Malaysia central bank holds policy rate steady as expected

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

September 07, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Rozanna Latiff for Reuters ->

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate MYINTR=ECI steady on Thursday, in line with expectations, amid signs of slowing economic growth and easing inflation.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had largely expected Bank Negara Malaysia to keep its overnight policy rate at 3.00%, taking a similar, no-change stance as most of its Asian peers.

